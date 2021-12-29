Sooryavanshi has emerged as superstar Akshay Kumar's first highest grosser of the year in his 3-decade plus career, dating back to 1991, when he had made his debut in a full-fledged role as a leading man with Saugandh (not couting his cameo in Aaj 4 years prior to that). It's also Director Rohit Shetty's highest grosser of the year – the closes the filmmaker has come to delivering one before was with and Golmaal Again back in 2018 and 2017 respectively, with both finishing as the third highest grossers in those years. Katrina Kaif has already been in this enviable position before though with Tiger Zinda Hai back in 2017. Also Read - Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: 7 Bollywood actresses who look gorgeous even without makeup

What's even better is that is not only Bollywood's highest grosser for 2021, but also Indian cinema's highest grosser of the year overall – a first for , too, as Tiger Zinda Hai had released in the same year as Baahubali 2. Check out the domestic, overseas, and total worldwide box office collection of the -headlined, directorial below: Also Read - Happy Birthday Twinkle Khanna: From Akshay Kumar’s extra inches to embarrassing Karan Johar with Fawad Khan’s name – 5 HILARIOUS statements of Mrs Funny Bones

India Nett: ₹196 crore

India Gross: ₹234 crore

Overseas Gross: ₹62.20 crore

Worldwide Gross: ₹296.20 crore Also Read - Akshay Kumar gets all poetic as he wishes Twinkle Khanna a very Happy Birthday; wifey is all hearts

Akshay Kumar has come close to delivering the highest grosser of the year in Bollywood on two occasions before, first with Mohra in 1994 and then with Welcome in 2007. Take a look at how much of a margin he missed the mark by and which films beat his movies to it...

1994

Hum Aapke Hain Koun: ₹72.47 crore nett

Mohra: ₹12.01 crore nett

2007

Om Shanti Om: ₹79.42 crore nett

Welcome: ₹70.75 crore nett

The only threat facing Sooryavanshi was , and Kabir Khan's 83 movie, but it's fate has already been sealed at the box office as quite a big letdown. There was Salman Khan's Antim: The Final Truth, too, but everybody knew from the outset that that was more of an Aayush Sharma starrer. So, the competition was not that stiff for the film as opposed to the years when Akshay Kumar had previously missed out on the top spot. Nevertheless, kudos to team Sooryavanshi for giving Bollywood something to savour in a year where happiness was in serious short supply for the industry.