Sooryavanshi becomes Akshay Kumar's 1st highest grosser of the year in his 3-decade career – check out the times the superstar narrowly missed 1st place

Sooryavanshi is not only Bollywood's highest grosser for 2021, but also Indian cinema's highest grosser of the year overall for both Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. While Katrina Kaif was part of Bollywood's highest grosser in 2017 with Tiger Zinda Hai, Baahubali 2 had beaten it as Indian cinema's highest grosser overall that year.