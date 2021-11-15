After registering a bumper opening weekend, passing the tough Monday litmus test with flying colours, and then holding on exceedingly well through the remainder of its first week, including its second Friday, Sooryavanshi got the much-needed boost all films wait for at the box office in its second weekend. With big jumps over its second Saturday and Sunday, brining in double-digit figures on each day, the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer has now sailed past the 150-crore mark at the domestic box office, which puts the Rohit Shetty directorial well on track to enter the 200-crore club and be declared a clean hit by the trade. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film postpones release to avoid CLASH with RRR; check out NEW DATE

Check out Sooryavanshi's day-wise box-office collection below:

Day 1: ₹26.29 cr

Day 2: ₹23.85 cr

Day 3: ₹26.94 cr

Day 4: ₹14.51 cr

Day 5: ₹11.22 cr

Day 6: ₹9.55 cr

Day 7: ₹8.30 cr

Day 8 (second Friday): ₹6.83 cr

Day 9 (second Saturday): ₹10.35 cr

Day 10 (second Sunday): ₹13.39 cr

Total (10 days): ₹151.23 cr nett

(₹200-210cr in normal times)

Almost everyone, including probably the makers, would not have expected this kind of dominance by the directorial, starring and , especially after theatres were returning to normalcy after ages and just re-opening in Maharashtra and Kerala. What this has done has silenced the 'Boycott Bollywood' brigade and 'SSR Warriors' team as also those spreading fake news about the industry being seeped in drugs, while also surpassing the most enthusiastic expectations from the industry, trade and media.

Not even the COVID-19 threat still looming to a degree; 50% occupancy in Maharashtra and Kerala; shows not decided till the last moment could dampen the juggernaut that Sooryavanshi (which also sees extended cameos by as and as ) has become. Sooryavanshi needs a bare minimum of Rs. 200 crore nett to be declared a clean hit by the trade, which it should certainly now achieve. It would become a superhit at Rs. 220 crore nett, and, a blockbuster at Rs. 240 crore nett, both of which are also well within reach.