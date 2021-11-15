Sooryavanshi box office collection 2nd weekend: Big Sat-Sun jumps take Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer sailing past 150-crore mark

The second weekend collections of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi has put the Rohit Shetty directorial well on track to enter the 200-crore club and be declared a clean hit by the trade