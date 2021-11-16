Sooryavanshi box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer passes crucial 2nd Monday test with FLYING COLOURS; on course for 200 crore

As great as the second weekend box office collections of director Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi were, the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer needed to achieve that all-important second Monday hold for big-ticket films, which it has managed exceedingly well