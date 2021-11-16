After registering a bumper opening weekend, passing the tough Monday litmus test with flying colours, and then holding on exceedingly well through the remainder of its first week, including its second Friday, all eyes were on Sooryavanshi to see if it could the much-needed jumps over its second weekend, which it did brilliantly over both Saturday and Sunday, subsequently sailing past the 150-crore mark in 10 days flat. Now, as great as that sounded, the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer still needed to again hold on well on its second Monday, which is one of the most crucial tests, especially for big-ticket films. Also Read - Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal wedding complete guest list: Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more – check out who will attend and who will miss VicKat's December do

Well, the Rohit Shetty directorial has done exactly that, thus putting itself well on course to cross enter the coveted 200-crore club (300 crore in normal times), and procure a 'clean hit' verdict by the trade, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Check out Sooryavanshi's day-wise box-office collection below:

Day 1: ₹26.29 cr

Day 2: ₹23.85 cr

Day 3: ₹26.94 cr

Day 4: ₹14.51 cr

Day 5: ₹11.22 cr

Day 6: ₹9.55 cr

Day 7: ₹8.30 cr

Day 8 (second Friday): ₹6.83 cr

Day 9 (second Saturday): ₹10.35 cr

Day 10 (second Sunday): ₹13.39 cr

Day 11 (second Monday): ₹4.50 cr

Total (10 days): ₹155.73 cr nett

(₹210-215 cr in normal times)

Not even the COVID-19 threat still looming to a degree; 50% occupancy in Maharashtra and Kerala; shows not decided till the last moment could dampen the juggernaut that (which also sees extended cameos by as and as ) has become. Almost everyone, including probably the makers, would not have expected this kind of dominance by the directorial, starring and , especially after theatres were returning to normalcy after ages and just re-opening in Maharashtra and Kerala. What this has done has silenced the 'Boycott Bollywood' brigade and 'SSR Warriors' team as also those spreading fake news about the industry being seeped in drugs, while also surpassing the most enthusiastic expectations from the industry, trade and media.