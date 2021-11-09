After registering a bumper opening weekend, all eyes were on Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi passing the tough litmus test on Monday, which is always a clear indication of where a movie is headed at the box office. Well, the good news is that the Rohit Shetty directorial has aced the Monday test with flying colours, posting a supremely strong hold and ensuring that the euphoria experienced in the industry, trade and media over Sooryavanshi's stupendous weekend collections wasn't short-lived. It's now almost certain that the movie, which also sees extended cameos by as and as , should be a clean hit at the very least, if not more. Also Read - Sooryavanshi global box office collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's cop-actioner strikes gold; hits a century in its opening weekend

Check out Sooryavanshi's day-wise box-office collection below:

Day 1: ₹26.29 cr

Day 2: ₹23.85 cr

Day 3: ₹26.94 cr

Day 4: ₹13.68 cr

Total: ₹90.76 cr nett

(₹130-135cr in normal times)

Almost everyone, including probably the makers, would not have expected this kind of dominance by , especially after theatres were returning to normalcy after ages and just re-opening in Maharashtra and Kerala. What this has done has silenced the 'Boycott Bollywood' brigade and 'SSR Warriors' team as also those spreading fake news about the industry being seeped in drugs, while also surpassing the most enthusiastic expectations from the industry, trade and media.

Not even the COVID-19 threat still looming to a degree; 50% occupancy in Maharashtra and Kerala; shows not decided till the last moment could dampen the juggernaut that the and starrer, directed by , has become. Sooryavanshi needs a bare minimum of Rs. 200 crore nett to be declared a clean hit by the trade, which it should achieve. It would become a superhit at Rs. 220 crore nett, and, a blockbuster at Rs. 240 crore nett, both of which are also well within reach.