Sooryavanshi box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty's cop actioner passes the Monday test with flying colours

It's now almost certain that Sooryavanshi, which also sees extended cameos by Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba, should be a clean hit at the very least, if not more