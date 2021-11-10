Sooryavanshi box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty's film sails into 100-crore club; eyes 120+ crore week 1 domestically

Sooryavanshi needs a bare minimum of Rs. 200 crore nett to be declared a clean hit by the trade, which it should certainly now achieve. It would become a superhit at Rs. 220 crore nett, and, a blockbuster at Rs. 240 crore nett, both of which are also well within reach.