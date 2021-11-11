and 's cop drama has been receiving a roaring response since day one of its release. The film minted Rs 26.29 crore on its opening day despite 50 per cent occupancy in the largest market, Maharashtra. It remained strong over the weekend and crossed Rs 100 crore mark in just 5 days. The directorial remained stable on day 6 as well and managed to mint money close to double figures. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan's imposter says 'they trapped me'; Man arrested for giving rape threats to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika and more

According to the reports, Sooryavanshi collected Rs 10 crore, approximately on Wednesday, taking its total box office collection to Rs 112.81 crore. The film is Rohit Shetty's 9th century at the box-office, grabbing the third spot after and , to become the fastest Rs 100 crore grosser. Also Read - Singham 3: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s film to be based on the backdrop of THIS controversial event

#Sooryavanshi packs a STRONG NUMBER on Day 6… Good word of mouth + lack of major #Hindi film this Fri gives it a chance to score in Week 2… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr, Wed 9.55 cr. Total: ₹ 112.36 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/F5U16NUbq2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2021

There's no denying that stakes were at an all-time high for the film industry when it was announced that director Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi was releasing in theatres during Diwali. The film has paid off and how. It had suffered multiple setbacks in the past 18 months owing to the theatre shutdown and civil restrictions. But, it has managed to rake in impressive numbers, restoring people's belief in the medium of cinemas. Also Read - RRR song Naatu Naatu: ‘Goosebumps is a small word’ Fans give a huge thumbs up to Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s fab dance moves – see Twitter reactions

Senior film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the break up of the film's 5-day collections. He wrote, "#Sooryavanshi is NOT OUT' Continues to attract substantial footfalls even on weekdays, especially in #Maharashtra and #Gujarat' Eyes ? 120 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*' Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr. Total: ? 102.81 cr. #India biz."

Calling Rohit Shetty 'the hit machine', he tweeted, "ROHIT SHETTY: THE HIT MACHINE... #Sooryavanshi is #RohitShetty's NINTH film to cross ₹ Hundred points symbol cr mark... Rohit holds the record for maximum films in ₹ Hundred points symbol cr Club... Indeed, Rohit is making the audience laugh in theatres and his distributors laugh all the way to the bank!"

#Sooryavanshi is ? NOT OUT… Continues to attract substantial footfalls even on weekdays, especially in #Maharashtra and #Gujarat… Eyes ₹ 120 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 102.81 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/QtAjvENLLp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2021

ROHIT SHETTY: THE HIT MACHINE... #Sooryavanshi is #RohitShetty's NINTH film to cross ₹ ? cr mark... Rohit holds the record for maximum films in ₹ ? cr Club... Indeed, Rohit is making the audience laugh in theatres and his distributors laugh all the way to the bank! pic.twitter.com/dkT52B9r2W — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2021

The momentum is expected to continue over the next few weeks with the crop of much-anticipated forthcoming releases waiting to hit the big screen.