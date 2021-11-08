Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, has registered a bumper opening weekend, silencing the 'Boycott Bollywood' brigade and 'SSR Warriors' team as also those spreading fake news about the industry being seeped in drugs, while also surpassing the most enthusiastic expectations from the industry, trade and media. Not even the COVID-19 threat still looming to a degree; 50% occupancy in Maharashtra and Kerala; shows not decided till the last moment could dampen the juggernaut that is Sooryavanshi or the audience's excitement to watch a big masala entertainer, starring big stars on the big screen during Diwali as the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer, directed by Rohit Shetty, has blown all prediction out of the window Check out its collections below: Also Read - Sooryavanshi global box office collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's cop-actioner strikes gold; hits a century in its opening weekend

Day 1: ₹26.29 cr

Day 2: ₹23.85 cr

Day 3: ₹26.94 cr

Total: ₹77.08 cr nett

Total: ₹77.08 cr nett

(₹110-115cr in normal times)

Almost everyone, including probably the makers not having expected such a start right out of the gate. However, despite its fantastic start, has still failed to come close to Director and lead actress 's highest first weekends of all time. However, it's a different story with , with the film being his highest 3-day opening weekend, and only Mission Mangal, with a 4-day festive weekend, managing to rake in more. Check out all three stars (yes, Rohit Shetty is also a star Director) highest opening weekends below:

Akshay Kumar

Mission Mangal (2019): Rs. 97.56 crore nett (4-day weekend)

Sooryavanshi (2021): Rs. 77.08 crore nett

Good Newwz (2019): Rs. 65.99 crore nett

Katrina Kaif

(2019): Rs. 150.10 crore nett (5-day weekend)

Thugs of Hindostan (2018): Rs. 123 crore nett (4-day weekend)

(2017): Rs. 114.93 crore nett

Rohit Shetty

(2013): Rs. 100.42 crore nett

Golmaal Again (2017): Rs. 87.60 crore nett

Returns (2014): Rs. 77.69 crore nett

Even discounting Katrina Kaif's extended weekends, the box-office collections over the first three days of Bharat and Thugs of Hindostan are still way ahead of that of Sooryavanshi, putting into perspective just how many massive films she's been a part of. The question now remains is how many of Akshay, Katrina and Rohit's lifetime grosses will Sooryavanshi surpass? Well, going by how it's trending at the box office, which always matters more than the day 1 and first weekend numbers, it looks like it has a chance of breaking several records.