Sooryavanshi BUMPER box office collection becomes Akshay Kumar's highest weekend opener; fails to match up to Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty's highest 1st weekends

Despite its fantastic start, Sooryavanshi has still failed to come close to Director Rohit Shetty and lead actress Katrina Kaif's highest first weekends of all time. However, it's a different story with Akshay Kumar, with the film being his highest 3-day opening weekend, and only Mission Mangal, with a 4-day festive weekend, managing to rake in more.