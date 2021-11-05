Sooryavanshi day 1 box office: BUMPER opening for Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer; all pre-release expectations BLOWN away

While final figures will only be known tomorrow morning, reports and current tracking as per our sources from all major multiplexes and single screens across the country pegs Sooryavanshi for a day 1 box office collection miles ahead of anything that any Bollywood movie has collected during the pandemic and at par with some terrific openings during pre-pandemic times