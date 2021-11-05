Bollywood hate spread by IT cells. Fake drug-related rumours against the industry. The COVID-19 threat still looming to a degree. 50% occupancy in Maharashtra and Kerala. Low trade, industry and media expectations. Shows not decided till the last moment. Nothing could dampen the juggernaut that is or the audience's excitement to watch a big masala entertainer, starring big stars on the big screen during Diwali as the and starrer, directed by , has blown all trade expectations out of the window on its way to a bumper opening at the box office. Also Read - Sooryavanshi Celeb Review: Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Suniel Shetty heap praise on Akshay Kumar-Rohit Shetty's Diwali DHAMAKA – view tweets

While final figures will only be known tomorrow morning, reports and current tracking as per our sources from all major multiplexes and single screens across the country pegs Sooryavanshi for a day 1 box office collection around Rs. 24-25 crore nett after the final shows, which is easily 4-5 crore above most realistic predictions and at least 2-3 crore more than even the most enthusiastic projections, with almost everyone, including probably the makers not having expected such a start right out of the gate.

While morning shows saw a lukewarm response, especially with several large multiplexes chains not having flashed confirmed timings until late last night due to some haggling between them and the producers, the trade was keeping a lid on their hopes, but post 11 am onward, the collections mushroomed, and now, Sooryavanshi is looking at a first day figure miles ahead of anything that any Bollywood movie has collected during the pandemic and at par with some terrific openings during pre-pandemic times.

In fact, an opening in this range can easily be extrapolated to about Rs. 45-50 crore in normal, considering 50% occupancy in both Maharashtra and Kerala and the reluctance of some in the family audience to still venture into cinema halls.