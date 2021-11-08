Post the second wave of COVID-19, and 's has successfully managed to bring back the audience to the cinema halls. The cop-actioner has not only turned out to be a record breaker in the domestic market but also performed exceedingly well in the overseas markets. While Sooryavanshi raked in Rs 77.08 crore in India, it did the business of Rs 24.37 crore in the international circuits in its first three days. So, the opening weekend total of the films stands with the massive collection of Rs 101.45 crore. Since the film is trending well at the ticket windows, we are expecting it stay strong during the weekdays. Also Read - Chanakya: Here's when the Ajay Devgn starrer with Director Neeraj Pandey will go on floors and is likely to release – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Sooryavanshi, which is directed by , also features Jaaved Jaaferi, , Kumud Mishra, , and Sikander Kher, with special appearances from as Bajirao Singham and as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. It’s been bankrolled under the banners of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films. Also Read - Singham 3: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty book this HUGE FESTIVAL WEEKEND for the next chapter after Sooryavanshi?

Talking about the reviews, BollywoodLife gave the film 4 stars and wrote, "Keeping some flaws aside, which you'll gladly overlook by the end, Sooryavanshi evokes the feeling of 'Mazaa Aala Re Aala'. This is exactly why you go to watch big Bollywood films on the big screen. Rohith Shetty brings "our" Hindi cinema back with a bang. This is going to be my first of multiple viewings in the theatre, and I'm guessing, many of yours, too." So, have you watched the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Sooryavanshi day 3 box office collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's film records a surge with Rs 29 crore on Sunday; will it cross Rs 100 crore mark on day 4?