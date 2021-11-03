The big Diwali release across India this year is without a doubt Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Director Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Of course, there's Superstar 's Annaatthe as well as the big Hollywood film, Marvel's Eternals, boasting an all-star cast, but for all intents and purposes, all eyes will majorly be on Sooryavanshi, owing to its added responsibility of being the big tentpole movie that finally revives business for Bollywood in cinema halls, besides the fact that people have been waiting for the movie with bated breath now for over a year and a half and it belongs to cop universes along with and . Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Here's why the couple couldn't opt for an international destination [Exclusive]

So, before and starrer , which also features and in extended cameos, is put through the litmus test at the box office, we spoke to a well-placed trade source within the industry to know it's production cost, marketing cost, OTT and satellite deals, and based on all these factors, how much it needs to recover to be declared at least a clean hit at the box office.

Cost of Production: Rs. 150-160 crore

Marketing Cost: Rs. 15-20 crore

Total Budget: Rs. 170-180 crore

OTT Rights: Rs. 45-50 crore

Satellite Rights: Rs. 50-60 crore

Interest Surge due to delay: Rs. 20-30 crore

Recovery needed to be deemed a Clean Hit: Rs. 200 crore nett

To be deemed a Superhit: Rs. 220 crore nett

To be deemed a Blockbuster: Rs. 240 crore nett

Our trade source informs us that the movie has benefited big time from the makers smartly deciding not to invest too much in its marketing campaign second time around, which would've needlessly increased the budget when the audience is all too aware about the movie since over two years.

However, despite a sizeable chunk being recovered from its OTT and satellite (TV) deals, Akshay Kumar, katrina Kaif and Director Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi will still need a bare minimum of Rs. 200 crore to be declared a clean hit at the box office on account of the interest that has piled up when the movie was ready but couldn't release in cinema halls due to the theatrical shutdown.