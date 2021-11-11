and starrer is enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office as the cop-actioner has earned Rs 112.36 crore in six days at the domestic market. While the film is expected to stay super-strong in the coming days as there is no big Bollywood release this Friday, it is set to beat the lifetime business of Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Jolly LLB 2 to become Akshay Kumar's 10th highest grosser of all-time. Also Read - Sooryavanshi box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's cop drama remains stable after crossing Rs 100 crore mark in just 5 days

Akshay Kumar's highest grossing films

Housefull 4 - Rs 206 crore nett

Mission Mangal - 202.06 crore nett

Good Newwz - Rs 201.34 crore nett

2.0 - Rs 188 crore nett

- Rs 154.34 crore nett

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - Rs 134.51 crore nett

- Rs 131 crore nett

- Rs 129 crore nett

- Rs 127.42 crore nett

Jolly LLB 2 - Rs 117 crore nett

Housefull 2 - Rs 114 crore nett

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty - Rs 112.65 crore nett

Sooryavanshi - Rs 112.36 nett"

The power of cinema!??#Sooryavanshi continues its winning streak at the box office! Book your tickets now and head to the cinemas!#BackToCinemas pic.twitter.com/MqSxMjPkiW — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) November 11, 2021

Directed by , Sooryavanshi also features Jaaved Jaaferi, , Kumud Mishra, , and Sikander Kher, with special appearances from as Bajirao Singham and as Sangram Bhalerao aka . It’s been bankrolled under the banners of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films.

Talking about the reviews, BollywoodLife gave the film 4 stars and wrote, "Keeping some flaws aside, which you'll gladly overlook by the end, Sooryavanshi evokes the feeling of 'Mazaa Aala Re Aala'. This is exactly why you go to watch big Bollywood films on the big screen. Rohith Shetty brings "our" Hindi cinema back with a bang. This is going to be my first of multiple viewings in the theatre, and I'm guessing, many of yours, too." So, have you watched the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.