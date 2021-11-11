Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office as the cop-actioner has earned Rs 112.36 crore in six days at the domestic market. While the film is expected to stay super-strong in the coming days as there is no big Bollywood release this Friday, it is set to beat the lifetime business of Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Housefull 2 and Jolly LLB 2 to become Akshay Kumar's 10th highest grosser of all-time. Also Read - Sooryavanshi box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's cop drama remains stable after crossing Rs 100 crore mark in just 5 days
Akshay Kumar's highest grossing films Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan's imposter says 'they trapped me'; Man arrested for giving rape threats to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika and more
Housefull 4 - Rs 206 crore nett
Mission Mangal - 202.06 crore nett
Good Newwz - Rs 201.34 crore nett
2.0 - Rs 188 crore nett
Kesari - Rs 154.34 crore nett
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - Rs 134.51 crore nett
Rowdy Rathore - Rs 131 crore nett
Airlift - Rs 129 crore nett
Rustom - Rs 127.42 crore nett
Jolly LLB 2 - Rs 117 crore nett
Housefull 2 - Rs 114 crore nett
Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty - Rs 112.65 crore nett
Sooryavanshi - Rs 112.36 nett" Also Read - Singham 3: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s film to be based on the backdrop of THIS controversial event
Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi also features Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Kumud Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Vivan Bhatena and Sikander Kher, with special appearances from Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. It’s been bankrolled under the banners of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films.
Talking about the reviews, BollywoodLife gave the film 4 stars and wrote, "Keeping some flaws aside, which you'll gladly overlook by the end, Sooryavanshi evokes the feeling of 'Mazaa Aala Re Aala'. This is exactly why you go to watch big Bollywood films on the big screen. Rohith Shetty brings "our" Hindi cinema back with a bang. This is going to be my first of multiple viewings in the theatre, and I'm guessing, many of yours, too." So, have you watched the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.