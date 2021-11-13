After enjoying a phenomenal opening week, 's remained super-strong on its second Friday and raked in Rs 6.83 crore at the box office. The film currently stands with the grand total of Rs 127.49 crore and is soon expected to cross the lifetime business of and to become the seventh-highest grossing film of Akshay Kumar. By looking at the current scenario, we are expecting the cop-actioner to enter the Rs 150 crore club soon. Also Read - Chhatriwali: Rakul Preet Singh's first look as 'condom tester' looks interesting and intriguing

Akshay Kumar's highest grossing films

Housefull 4 - Rs 206 crore nett

Mission Mangal - 202.06 crore nett

Good Newwz - Rs 201.34 crore nett

2.0 - Rs 188 crore nett

- Rs 154.34 crore nett

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - Rs 134.51 crore nett

Rowdy Rathore - Rs 131 crore nett

Airlift - Rs 129 crore nett

Sooryavanshi - Rs 127.49 nett*

- Rs 127.42 crore nett

Jolly LLB 2 - Rs 117 crore nett

Housefull 2 - Rs 114 crore nett

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty - Rs 112.65 crore nett

It was wonderful to felicitate the one & only #RohitShetty on behalf of the workers & various associations of our film industry for the success of #Sooryavanshi. How could I not make a slow mo video with the king of entertainment. Thank you @ashokepandit for the opportunity!?? pic.twitter.com/NJQO87coxT — (@AnupamPKher) November 12, 2021

While the film has brought the box office alive, the latest reports suggest that the makers have sold the OTT rights to the streaming giant Netflix for an whopping amount of Rs 100 crore and will premiere on December 4. Though the official announcement of this news is still awaited. Directed by , Sooryavanshi also features Katrina Jaaved Jaaferi, , Kumud Mishra, , and Sikander Kher, with special appearances from as Bajirao Singham and as Sangram Bhalerao aka . So, have you watched the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.