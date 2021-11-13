After enjoying a phenomenal opening week, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi remained super-strong on its second Friday and raked in Rs 6.83 crore at the box office. The film currently stands with the grand total of Rs 127.49 crore and is soon expected to cross the lifetime business of Airlift and Rowdy Rathore to become the seventh-highest grossing film of Akshay Kumar. By looking at the current scenario, we are expecting the cop-actioner to enter the Rs 150 crore club soon. Also Read - Chhatriwali: Rakul Preet Singh's first look as 'condom tester' looks interesting and intriguing
Akshay Kumar's highest grossing films
Housefull 4 - Rs 206 crore nett
Mission Mangal - 202.06 crore nett
Good Newwz - Rs 201.34 crore nett
2.0 - Rs 188 crore nett
Kesari - Rs 154.34 crore nett
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - Rs 134.51 crore nett
Rowdy Rathore - Rs 131 crore nett
Airlift - Rs 129 crore nett
Sooryavanshi - Rs 127.49 nett*
Rustom - Rs 127.42 crore nett
Jolly LLB 2 - Rs 117 crore nett
Housefull 2 - Rs 114 crore nett
Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty - Rs 112.65 crore nett
While the film has brought the box office alive, the latest reports suggest that the makers have sold the OTT rights to the streaming giant Netflix for an whopping amount of Rs 100 crore and will premiere on December 4. Though the official announcement of this news is still awaited. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi also features Katrina Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Kumud Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Vivan Bhatena and Sikander Kher, with special appearances from Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. So, have you watched the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.
