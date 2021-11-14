Sooryavanshi turns out to be a money-spinner for Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

After the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, 's has ended the dry spell at the box office. In merely 9 days, the cop-actioner earned Rs 137.84 crore at the domestic market. While the film is set to enter the Rs 150 crore club today, it will surpass the business of Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 151.19 crore) to become 's fifth highest-grosser of all-time. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi and others that will make you laugh your woes away

Katrina Kaif's Top grossers

- Rs 339.16 crore

3 - Rs 280.25 crore

- Rs 208 crore

Ek Tha Tiger - Rs 198 crore

Bang Bang - Rs 181.03 crore

Thugs Of Hindostan - Rs 151.19 crore

Sooryavanshi - Rs 137.84 crore

- Rs 120.65 crore

- Rs 93 crore

Zero - Rs 90.28 crore

- Rs 90 crore

Recently, director was felicitated by FWICE for the success of Sooryavanshi. During the event, veteran actor said, “My sister used to say that a messiah invariably comes whenever there’s any problem. Today, Rohit Shetty has shown the way to the industry by releasing his film first in theatres.” FWICE President B.N. Tiwari said: “The event has been organised to celebrate Rohit Shetty and his team for always standing by the cine workers. He is not only a director but a fighter as well. He was always there for the workers, helping them all the time during the lockdown.”

Talking about the reviews, BollywoodLife gave the film 4 stars and wrote, "Keeping some flaws aside, which you'll gladly overlook by the end, Sooryavanshi evokes the feeling of 'Mazaa Aala Re Aala'. This is exactly why you go to watch big Bollywood films on the big screen. Rohith Shetty brings "our" Hindi cinema back with a bang. This is going to be my first of multiple viewings in the theatre, and I'm guessing, many of yours, too." So, have you watched the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.