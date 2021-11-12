and 's ended its opening week on a phenomenal note as it didn't only ended the dry spell at the box office after the pandemic crisis but also set benchmarks for the upcoming releases. In its first week, cop-actioner raked in Rs 143.69 (nett Rs 120.67 crore) in India and Rs 36.50 crore in the international circuits. Sooryavanshi currently stands with the grand total of Rs 180.19 crore and is expected to enter the prestigious Rs 200 crore club by the end of its second weekend. Since there was no big Bollywood release today, we will Sooryavanshi dominating the box office for the next seven days till the arrival of Saif Ali Khan, , Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari's Bunty Aur Babli 2. Also Read - Rs 100 crores: Sooryavanshi sold to Netflix for a massive amount, OTT release date locked!

While the film has brought the box office alive, the latest reports suggest that the makers have sold the OTT rights to the streaming giant Netflix for an whopping amount of Rs 100 crore and will premiere on December 4. Though the official announcement of this news is still awaited. Also Read - Sooryavanshi: Here's how much Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and others charged for Rohit Shetty's film

Sooryavanshi, which is directed by , also features Jaaved Jaaferi, , Kumud Mishra, , and Sikander Kher, with special appearances from as Bajirao Singham and as Sangram Bhalerao aka . It’s been bankrolled under the banners of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films. So, what do you think will be the lifetime business of Sooryavanshi? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Amid wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal reveals the qualities he wants in his wife; says 'That person who makes you feel...'