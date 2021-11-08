starrer Annaatthe was released on the auspicious occasion of Diwali (4th November 2021). The action-drama film also stars , Nayanthara in the lead. Annaatthe got a bumper opening in Tamil Nadu alone. And it's getting a thunderous response across the glove. Due to the festive occasion, theatre halls are getting huge footfalls and it's all thanks to Thalaivar fans who are watching the film in huge numbers. That's the superstar's film release-effect for y'all. Talking about Annaatthe's box office collections, Siruthai Siva's film has whooshed past Rs 150 crore in just 4 days across the globe. Also Read - Trending South news today: Police security provided to doctors of late actor Puneet Rajkumar, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe hits 100-crore mark at box office and more

Annaatthe has received a phenomenal response worldwide. On Day 1, the film earned about Rs 70.19 crore. It earned Rs 42.63 crore on Day 2. On day 3, it earned about Rs 33.71 crore and on Day 4, the film did a business of Rs 28.20 crore. Its grand total till now stands to be Rs 174.73 crore worldwide.

Talking about the domestic earnings (Only Tamil Nadu), Annaatthe, sailed past Rs 100 Crore in just 4 days. Yeah, you read that right. It made a business of Rs 34.92 crore on day 1 and Rs 27.15 crore, Rs 21.30 crore, Rs 17.86 crore on days 2, 3, and 4 respectively. Its total earnings of the past four days are Rs 101.23 crore.

As per analyst and film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, Annaatthe has created several records already. Annaatthe has created a record of being the highest opener of Tamil Nadu. It is said to be the highest opener and the highest worldwide Indian of 2021. Annaatthe has also reportedly created a record of all times highest opening weekend nett of TN and Indian film opening worldwide in 2021.

Produced under the banner of Sun Pictures, Annaatthe also stars Jagapathi Babu, , , Soori, Meena, Khushbu, , Kulappulli Leela, Vela Ramamoorthy to name a few.