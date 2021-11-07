Advertisement
Rajinikanth's most awaited film Annaatthe hit the silver screens during Diwali and audiences are going crazy. The film has broken several records at the box office and is doing some real business. The movie has raked in over Rs 100 crore at the box office and continues to dominate the theatres with a strong foothold. According to reports, theatres are flooded with crowds especially during the weekend.
Trade reports suggest that Annaatthe has managed to past Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide. The film has collected over Rs 60 crore in Tamil Nadu, while in the US it has grossed over Rs 5 crore. Annaatthe has become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2021 at the US box office within just three days. The film has reportedly grossed more than $ 600K and emerged as the best Tamil movie of this year.
Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe is produced on a massive scale by Sun Pictures. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu and Abhimanyu Singh in main roles.
