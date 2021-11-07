's most awaited film Annaatthe hit the silver screens during Diwali and audiences are going crazy. The film has broken several records at the box office and is doing some real business. The movie has raked in over Rs 100 crore at the box office and continues to dominate the theatres with a strong foothold. According to reports, theatres are flooded with crowds especially during the weekend. Also Read - Sooryavanshi box office day 2: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's film collects Rs 24 crore; will it cross Rs 75 crore mark on day 3?

Trade reports suggest that Annaatthe has managed to past Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide. The film has collected over Rs 60 crore in Tamil Nadu, while in the US it has grossed over Rs 5 crore. Annaatthe has become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2021 at the US box office within just three days. The film has reportedly grossed more than $ 600K and emerged as the best Tamil movie of this year. Also Read - Sooryavanshi box office day 1: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif film earns Rs 26 crore; breaks this record

Advertisement

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe is produced on a massive scale by Sun Pictures. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, , Meena, Khushbu, , Jagapathi Babu and in main roles. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sooryavanshi receives positive reviews and bumper opening; Vicky Kaushal's wedding outfit and more

Advertisement

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.