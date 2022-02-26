and starrer Bheemla Nayak was released on February 25. Their film is getting a phenomenal response from the audiences and the movie has taken the box office by storm. Well, Pawan and Rana's film Bheemla Nayak has turned out to be another blockbuster in Tollywood. Recently, Rana Daggubati shared a heartfelt note as he tweeted saying, "Wow!! A day full of praises!! A huge Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the lovely audience and fans. A big you to @SitharaEnts@saagar_chandrakthe awesome #Trivikram and the magnificent @PawanKalyangaru for the opportunity!! #BheemlaNayakMania." Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Ajith's Valimai takes bumper opening, Vijay Deverakonda shuts marriage rumours, Kajal Aggarwal flaunts baby bump and more

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actor below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ajith's Valimai off to a flying start at the box office; Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares Will Smith's quotes on failure, divorce and more

Take a look at his tweet - Also Read - Before Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan starrers Attarintiki Daredi, Gabbar Singh, Kushi and more set the box office on fire

Wow!! A day full of praises!! A huge Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the lovely audience and fans. A big you to @SitharaEnts @vamsi84 #ChinnaBabu garu, @saagar_chandrak the awesome #Trivikram and the magnificent @PawanKalyan garu for the opportunity!!#BheemlaNayakMania pic.twitter.com/5VEzJOD4qA — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) February 25, 2022

The action-thriller film has reportedly collected Rs 26 Crore with its theatrical run in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While the film managed to collect Rs 34 Crore worldwide. The team of Bheemla Nayak also celebrated the success of their film and was seen cutting cakes. The team including producers and also burnt firecrackers to celebrate the blockbuster success of the movie. Several Tollywood celebs including , Nithiin, , and many more have been sending congratulatory messages to the Bheemla Nayak team.

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar K Chandra and backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.