Spider-Man box office collection day 1: Tom Holland starrer sets new RECORD as the second-highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India

The opening day business of Spider Man - No Way Home is so high in places like Bangalore and Hyderabad that the numbers are almost as good as the highest grossing Hollywood movie ever in India, Avengers: Endgame. In East Punjab. Delhi, UP and West Bengal circuits, the collections have crossed Sooryavanshi's day 1 haul for 2021.