Spider-Man: Brand New Day BEATS Border 2, The Odyssey, Dhamaal 4 and 6 other film's opening day collections on day 1

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office day 1: Tom Holland's Marvel blockbuster opened to a sensational Rs 60.60 crore in India, surpassing the opening-day collections of Border 2, Drishyam 3, The Odyssey, Ustad Bhagat Singh and several other major releases.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 1: Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has taken the Indian box office by storm, registering one of the biggest Hollywood openings that ever happened in the country. This superhero film didn’t just top the trade expectations; it also outperformed several major Indian releases on its opening day too.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 1

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned an impressive Rs 60.60 crore gross across all languages on its opening day in India. The English version led the charge with Rs 32.25 crore, while the Hindi dubbed version brought in Rs 22 crore. The Telugu version collected Rs 3.25 crore, followed by the Tamil and Malayalam versions with Rs 3 crore each. The Kannada version added Rs 7 lakh to the total.

These figures are based on early estimates, and the final numbers may see a slight increase once all shows are accounted for.

Tom Holland's film beats 9 films

With its sensational opening, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has comfortably surpassed the opening-day collections of several big Indian films released this year. According to Koimoi, the Marvel film has outperformed The Odyssey (Rs 16.07 crore), Dhamaal 4 (Rs 15.5 crore), Welcome to the Jungle (Rs 19.4 crore), Cocktail 2 (Rs 14.1 crore), Bhoot Bangla (Rs 18.31 crore), Border 2 (Rs 32.1 crore), Karuppu (Rs 15.5 crore), Ustad Bhagat Singh (Rs 34.75 crore) and Drishyam 3 (Rs 15.85 crore) on their respective opening days.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shakes up box office

The release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also intensified competition at the box office. The film is expected to impact the ongoing theatrical runs of Jana Nayagan, The Odyssey, Dhamaal 4 and Bhai Tera Star Hai, all of which are now competing for screens and audiences.

With strong advance bookings, positive word of mouth and enthusiastic audience response, the Marvel blockbuster has emerged as the dominant choice in cinemas.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Tom Holland’s return as Peter Parker after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film also stars Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal in key roles.

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