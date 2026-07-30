Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 1: Tom Holland starrer sees GRAND opening, crosses near Rs 15 crore gross in India

Spider-Man Brand New Day X reivew

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 1: The premiere day for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally here, and Marvel fans couldn’t be more excited. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the fourth movie in the Marvel solo Spider-Man franchise. You will get to see your actor, Tom Holland's Peter Parker, return as the neighbourhood-friendly Spider-Man back in action in this new movie.

The story of Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes place four years after the events of the third movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The world has forgotten all about Peter Parker but not Spider-Man. With new challenges and changes, this movie is going to be you cannot miss. Let’s dive in to see the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 1 here.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 1

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' superhero blockbuster, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has made a roaring entry at the domestic box office following its worldwide theatrical release on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The Tom Holland starrer saw a grand opening across the country, crossing near Rs 15 crore gross in India on its first day. According to Sacnilk, the film's Day 1 collection is currently estimated at an India net of Rs 11.88 crore across 6,767 shows nationwide, bringing its total India gross collections to Rs 14.02 crore so far.

Across individual languages on Day 1, the English version led the charge with Rs 6.04 crore net, followed closely by the Hindi dubbed version, which contributed Rs 4.15 crore net. The regional languages further bolstered the total, with the Tamil dubbed version earning Rs 0.82 crore net and the Telugu version adding Rs 0.86 crore net.

For the Indian collections of this movie, the film recorded advance bookings worth more than Rs 85 crore gross for its opening weekend, including over Rs 45 crore gross for its opening day alone, according to Sacnilk. For this movie’s global collection, media reports and box office trackers suggest that Brand New Day is expecting a massive worldwide opening weekend that could cross $800 million. Driven by the immense buzz and strong demand worldwide, the film is set for a historic theatrical run.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

