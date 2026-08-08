Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 10: Tom Holland’s Marvel movie inches closer to Rs 450 crore gross in India

Explore the Spider-Man Brand: New Day box office collection for day 10 here to see how close this Marvel movie is to crossing the Rs 450 crore mark. Read ahead to see the day-wise collection for this Tom Holland starrer.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 10: Tom Holland’s Marvel movie inches closer to Rs 450 crore gross in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 10: Tom Holland is back with a new Marvel movie, Spider-Man Brand: New Day. This is the fourth movie of Marvel’s Spidey franchise and a new chapter for Peter. We see him in a world where everybody has forgotten Peter Parker, but they remember Spider-Man.

Fans have been loving this movie, and the India box office collection is pretty close to crossing the Rs 450 crore mark in gross sales. Let’s dive in to see the Spider-Man Brand: New Day box office collection for day 10 here.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 10

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally hit theatres and fans have been rushing to watch this movie. This Spider-Man movie continues its incredible streak at the Indian box office as it enters its second Saturday. For the Spider-Man Brand: New Day box office collection day 10, the film earned a live net collection of Rs 26.28 crore across 12,830 screenings nationwide. This strong Saturday surge brings the movie’s total domestic net earnings to Rs 376.03 crore, while its cumulative gross collection in India has reached an outstanding Rs 449.24 crore.

The Tom Holland starrer continues to break major box office milestones. After crossing Rs 100 crore on Day 2, Rs 200 crore on Day 4, and finishing its Week 1 at Rs 334.75 crore, it has now easily crossed the Rs 375 crore net mark on Day 10.

With the Marvel fans in India, this movie has seen a strong audience turnout across the country, with a high 67.7% overall occupancy on Saturday. The movie's growth was mainly driven by English and Hindi screenings, with the English version collecting Rs 15.01 crore net and the Hindi dub adding Rs 9.32 crore net. With a total domestic gross of Rs 449.24 crore in just ten days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains on track for an all-time record-breaking theatrical run in India.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Fans have been waiting for this movie ever since they were left on the cliffhanger of everyone forgetting Peter Parker. We get to see a new chapter for Spider-Man in this fourth movie. From fighting crime to having no one remember him, Peter is going through a lot in this film. We also see him go through a lot of new changes, both physically and emotionally. Catch this movie in theatres to see how Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is able to fight the new threat that faces New York City.

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