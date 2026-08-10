Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 11: Tom Holland's film SURPASSES Avatar The Way of Water's collection in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day had a blockbuster start in India, collecting Rs 257.95 crore net during its extended opening weekend. It went on to finish its first week with a massive Rs 334.75 crore net.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to dominate the Indian box office. The Tom Holland-led superhero film has already become one of the biggest Hollywood hits in India and is now just a few crores away from crossing the massive Rs 500 crore gross mark.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 11

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 34.70 crore net in India on Day 11 (second Sunday), with the film playing across 13,862 shows. Its estimated gross collection for the day stands at Rs 41.53 crore.

The film recorded an 11.9% jump compared with its second Saturday collection of Rs 31 crore. The growth is particularly impressive considering it had earned around Rs 15 crore on its second Friday.

With Sunday’s figures added, the film’s second weekend collection stands at an impressive Rs 80.70 crore net.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its strong run

The Marvel film had a blockbuster start in India, collecting Rs 257.95 crore net during its extended opening weekend. It went on to finish its first week with a massive Rs 334.75 crore net.

Although collections slowed during the second week, the film has continued to attract strong footfalls. Its second-week collection has already reached an estimated Rs 96.59 crore gross — a remarkable number for a Hollywood release in India.

The film’s overall India net collection has now reached an estimated Rs 415.45 crore, while its India gross stands at around Rs 496.86 crore. That leaves Spider-Man: Brand New Day just a few crores short of the Rs 500 crore gross milestone. With final Sunday figures still awaited, the film could potentially cross the mark very soon.

If the early estimates hold and the film gets another strong start to the third week, Spider-Man: Brand New Day could become the first Hollywood film to cross Rs 500 crore gross in India, further cementing its place among the biggest international blockbusters released in the country.

Spider-Man surpasses Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way of Water

The Tom Holland starrer has already overtaken the India box-office benchmarks set by several Hollywood blockbusters. Avengers: Endgame previously held the second spot among the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India, with a lifetime gross of around Rs 445 crore. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has comfortably surpassed that figure.

It has also moved ahead of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which ended its theatrical run in India with a gross collection of approximately Rs 477.50 crore. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day now sitting at around Rs 496.86 crore gross in India, all eyes are on the next few days. The big question is no longer whether the film will cross Rs 500 crore, but how quickly it gets there.

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