Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 12: Tom Holland starrer CROSSES $1 billion worldwide, nears Rs 500 crore gross in India

Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has crossed $1 billion in its box office collection worldwide on day 12. Read ahead to see how close this Tom Holland starrer is to crossing the Rs 500 crore gross mark in India.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 12: Tom Holland starrer CROSSES $1 billion worldwide, nears Rs 500 crore gross in India

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 12: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been breaking box office records ever since it hit theatres. With Marvel fans showing this movie love worldwide, the film has crossed $1 billion mark in box office collections globally.

With its strong performance in India’s box office, Spider-Man: Brand New Day nears the Rs 500 crore gross mark in India. Let’s dive in to see the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection for day 12 below.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 12

The movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its strong performance as it enters its second Monday in theatres. This movie is currently on its second week and has crossed the $1 billion mark in its box office collection worldwide. According to Variety, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected a total of $1.67 billion. This includes $1.01 billion in international numbers and $655 million in the United States and Canada (North America).

For Monday, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection on Day 12 is currently estimated at a live net collection of Rs 0.36 crore across 2,570 screenings nationwide, according to Sacnilk. This brings the Marvel movie's total domestic net earnings to Rs 415.81 crore, while its cumulative gross collection in India has reached near the Rs 500 crore mark with an impressive Rs 497.29 crore.

The Tom Holland starrer continues to mark major box office achievements in India. After wrapping up its week 1 collection at Rs 334.75 crore net and delivering a strong second weekend with Rs 31.00 crore on Saturday (Day 10) and Rs 34.70 crore on Sunday (Day 11), the blockbuster has surpassed major benchmarks set by Hollywood movies in India.

The collections are primarily driven by English and Hindi screenings on Day 12. This movie’s English version generated Rs 0.22 crore net, while the Hindi dub contributed Rs 0.12 crore net. With regional languages Tamil and Telugu adding Rs 0.01 crore net each, the superhero film is now rapidly closing in on the massive Rs 500 crore India gross milestone.

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About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day hit theatres on July 30, 2026. This fourth instalment of the Spider-Man franchise is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. You will get to see actors Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Bernthal star in this film. The story of this Marvel movie follows a forgotten Peter Parker living alone as a full-time hero until a powerful new enemy emerges.

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