Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 13: Tom Holland starrer SURPASSES Rs 500 crore gross in India

Explore the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection for day 13 here to know how much this movie has collected till today. Read ahead to see how this Tom Holland starrer crossed the Rs 500 crore gross mark in India.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 13: Tom Holland starrer SURPASSES Rs 500 crore gross in India

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is not just a blockbuster. It is a record-breaking machine that shows absolutely no signs of slowing down. The film has been rewriting Hollywood history at the Indian box office since its release on July 30, 2026, and on Day 13, it has officially crossed the Rs 500 crore gross mark in India, becoming the first Hollywood film ever to do so in the country. Here is a detailed breakdown of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection for Day 13.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 13

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now in its second Tuesday at the box office and continues to hold steady. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected a live net of Rs 0.49 crore on Day 13, running across 3,504 shows nationwide. This brings the film's total India net collection to Rs 423.54 crore and its cumulative India gross to a historic Rs 506.51 crore, officially surpassing the Rs 500 crore milestone. The Day 13 occupancy sits at 36.9 percent, a healthy hold for a weekday in the film's second week.

The collection on Day 13 is being driven primarily by the English and Hindi versions of the film. The English version has contributed Rs 0.25 crore net from 1,428 shows, clocking in at 9.0 percent occupancy. The Hindi dub follows with Rs 0.22 crore net from 1,801 shows at a strong 63.0 percent occupancy, continuing its pattern of punching above its weight in terms of audience density. The Tamil version added Rs 0.01 crore net from 150 shows at 12.0 percent occupancy, while Telugu contributed Rs 0.01 crore net from 125 shows at 10.0 percent. Over the course of the film's 13-day run, English leads the overall language-wise split with Rs 232.25 crore net, followed by Hindi at Rs 151.87 crore, Tamil at Rs 22.61 crore, and Telugu at Rs 16.01 crore. Kannada and Malayalam have contributed Rs 0.32 crore and Rs 0.48 crore respectively.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Day-Wise Collection

Here is a look at the complete day-wise breakdown of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's India net collection so far:

Day 1 (1st Thursday): Rs 60.60 Cr

Day 2 (1st Friday): Rs 49.35 Cr

Day 3 (1st Saturday): Rs 70.25 Cr

Day 4 (1st Sunday): Rs 77.75 Cr

Day 5 (1st Monday): Rs 23.80 Cr

Day 6 (1st Tuesday): Rs 21.75 Cr

Day 7 (1st Wednesday): Rs 17.00 Cr

Week 1 Total: Rs 334.75 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Thursday): Rs 14.25 Cr

Day 9 (2nd Friday): Rs 15.00 Cr

Day 10 (2nd Saturday): Rs 31.00 Cr

Day 11 (2nd Sunday): Rs 34.70 Cr

Day 12 (2nd Monday): Rs 7.60 Cr

Day 13 (2nd Tuesday): Rs 8.50 Cr (Live)

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day released in Indian theatres on July 30, 2026, one day ahead of its global release. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner. The film follows a forgotten Peter Parker who has been living alone for four years after the events of No Way Home, until a dangerous new enemy forces him back into action in a way that is unlike anything he has faced before.

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