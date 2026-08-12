Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 14: Tom Holland’s movie DIPS, crosses Rs 520 crore gross

Discover the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection for day 14 here. Read ahead to see how this Marvel movie has been doing below.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 14: Tom Holland’s movie DIPS, crosses Rs 520 crore gross

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 14: Tom Holland’s latest superhero movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has been killing it in theatres. The Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection for day 14 has crossed Rs 520 crore. You will get to see a new chapter begin for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

In this movie, we will follow Peter Parker in a world where everyone has forgotten him and only remembers Spider-Man. Let’s dive in to see the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection for day 14 below.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 14

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its strong run at the Indian box office as it completes its second Wednesday in theatres. For the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection on Day 14, the film recorded a net collection of Rs 6.45 crore across 12,602 shows nationwide, representing a 24.1% dip from the previous day's net of Rs 8.50 crore. Despite the mid-week drop, this brings the movie's total domestic net earnings to Rs 438.00 crore, while its cumulative gross collection in India has officially crossed the Rs 520 crore mark to reach Rs 523.64 crore.

The Tom Holland starrer continues to break major box office milestones. After finishing its Week 1 at Rs 334.75 crore net, the film has sustained steady momentum into its second week, crossing Rs 400 crore net and now standing firmly at Rs 438.00 crore net on Day 14.

On Day 14, the film maintained a 40.7% overall occupancy rate across all formats and languages. The day's collections were led by the English version, which generated Rs 3.25 crore net from 5,152 shows, and the Hindi dubbed version, which added Rs 2.75 crore net across 6,329 shows with a strong 68.0% occupancy. Regional languages contributed the remaining total, with Tamil earning Rs 0.30 crore net and Telugu bringing in Rs 0.15 crore net. With total domestic gross collections reaching Rs 523.64 crore in two weeks, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its record-setting theatrical run across India.

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About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth part of Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, you will get to see actors Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Bernthal feature in this film. According to the IMDb gist of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The plot revolves around “A forgotten Peter Parker lives alone as a full-time Spider-Man until mounting pressure triggers a dangerous change and a powerful new enemy emerges.”

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