Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 15: Tom Holland starrer CROSSES Rs 530 crore gross in India

Discover the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection for day 15 here. As this movie enters the third week of its theatrical run, it has crossed Rs 530 crore gross in India.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 15: Tom Holland starrer CROSSES Rs 530 crore gross in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 15: Marvel’s iconic superhero movie continues its phenomenal run at the Indian box office. The Spider-Man: Brand New Day has broken many records ever since it hit theatres in India. This Tom Holland starrer has entered its third week today.

This action-packed superhero movie shows no signs of slowing down and has been consistently drawing massive crowds across theatres. On its 15th day, the blockbuster officially crossed the extraordinary Rs 530 crore gross mark in India. Let’s dive in to see the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection for day 15 here.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 15

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day maintains its incredible performance at the Indian box office as it wraps up its 15th day in theaters. For the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 15, the film achieved a net collection of Rs 5.40 crore across 12,175 shows nationwide, representing a 16.3% drop from the previous day's net of Rs 6.45 crore. Despite the mid-week slowdown, this pushes the movie's cumulative domestic net earnings to Rs 443.40 crore, while its total gross collection in India has crossed the Rs 530 crore milestone to reach Rs 530.08 crore.

The Tom Holland starrer continues to rewrite box office records. After completing its Week 1 at Rs 334.75 crore net, the film has sustained strong momentum into its second week, surpassing Rs 440 crore net and standing firmly at Rs 443.40 crore net on Day 15.

On Day 15, the film's theatrical run was driven by steady contributions across various formats. The day's earnings were anchored by the English version, which grossed Rs 2.50 crore net from 4,883 shows, and the Hindi dubbed version, which added another Rs 2.50 crore net across 6,253 shows with a solid 57.0% occupancy rate. Regional dubbed versions provided the remaining totals, with Tamil earning Rs 0.25 crore net and Telugu bringing in Rs 0.15 crore net. With total domestic gross earnings reaching Rs 530.08 crore, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its historic theatrical run across India.

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