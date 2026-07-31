Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 2: Tom Holland’s film BEATS Avengers Endgame numbers, collects Rs 71 crore

Explore the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 2 here to see by how much they beat Avengers: Endgame numbers by. Read ahead to see how much Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected in India.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 2: Tom Holland’s film BEATS Avengers Endgame numbers, collects Rs 71 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 2: Marvel’s most awaited movie for 2026 has to be Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This movie will be the fourth instalment for the Spider-Man universe in the Marvel. Spidey fans will get to see Tom Holland reprise his role as Peter Parker for this movie.

What makes Spider-Man: Brand New Day different from all the previous MCU films is how the world has completely forgotten Peter Parker, but they remember Spider-Man. The box office numbers for this movie have been breaking records in India, with its collection crossing Rs 71 crore. Let’s dive in to see the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 2 here.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 2

Marvel Studios blockbuster superhero franchise brings fans a new movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This Spider-Man movie has made a roaring entry at the domestic box office following its India theatrical release on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The Tom Holland starrer saw a grand opening across the country, collecting a Day 1 net of Rs 60.60 crore. For this movie's first Friday, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection on day 2 is at Rs 10.57 crore (live data up to 1 pm), according to Sacnilk.

Today, this Marvel movie is running across 6,430 shows. The total India net collection is Rs 71.17 crore and total India gross collections are Rs 84.91 crore so far, according to Sacnilk. Across individual languages on Day 2, the English version led the charge with Rs 6.12 crore net across 3,351 shows, followed by the Hindi dubbed version contributing Rs 3.55 crore net across 3,099shows.

Globally, the film grossed $100 million in overseas collections by July 29 and delivered a historic $70 million from Thursday previews in North America. Driven by immense buzz, media reports and box office trackers suggest the film is pacing toward an $800+ million worldwide opening weekend.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day beats Avengers: Endgame BO Collection Day 2

With the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the movie has been breaking box office records and has surpassed the day 2 box office collection for Avengers: Endgame. While Endgame grossed Rs 52.20 crore net in India on its second day, Brand New Day maintained unprecedented momentum by collecting Rs 71.17 crore net in India.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

You will get to see Tom Holland headline Spider-Man: Brand New Day. According to IMDb, the plot of this movie reads, “A forgotten Peter Parker lives alone as a full-time Spider-Man until mounting pressure triggers a dangerous change and a powerful new enemy emerges.”

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