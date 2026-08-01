Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 2: Tom Holland’s film crosses Rs 100 crore net

Discover the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 2. Explore how this Tom Holland starrer crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its second day below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 2

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 2: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day has hit theatres and has been breaking box office records from its first day. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day released in theatres on July 30, 2026, in India, and on its opening day, the movie crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. For its second day, this Marvel movie broke the Rs 100 crore mark and is now looking at a massive weekend collection.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is going to be the fourth instalment in Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. You will get to see the plot take place 4 years after the story of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Let’s dive in to see the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 2 below.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 2

Fans have waited so long to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it is safe tos ay that the movie lived up to their expectations. It has taken the box office by storm since its release. On August 1, 2026, the Marvel blockbuster registered a strong performance as it completed its second day at the domestic box office. The Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection on day 2 saw a net collection of Rs 49.35 crore in India across 16,902 shows nationwide, according to Sacnilk.

While it saw an 18.6% drop from its massive opening day collection of Rs 60.60 crore, this brings Spider-Man: Brand New Day's total India gross collection to Rs 131.46 crore and its total India net collection to Rs 109.95 crore so far.

Across the country, the film maintained solid momentum with an overall occupancy rate of 64.8% on Day 2, driven by major urban centres like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad across both English and Hindi formats. With total domestic net figures crossing the coveted Rs 100 crore mark to reach Rs 109.95 crore in just two days, the grand total gross in India now comfortably stands at Rs 131.46 crore. This has now laid the groundwork for a historic opening weekend for this Marvel movie.

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About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The story of Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows a new direction altogether. In this movie, everyone on Earth has forgotten who Peter Parker is, including MJ and Ned. We will see how Peter navigates through new challenges and villains without his support system. You will get to see Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon reprise their roles for this movie. Fans will also get to see Sadie Sink join the star-studded lineup for this movie.

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