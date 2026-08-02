Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 3: Tom Holland’s movie BREAKS 3 records in 3 days

Explore the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office for day 3 here to know how this Tom Holland starrer is breaking records. Read ahead to know what three records this movie broke in three days here.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 3: Tom Holland’s movie BREAKS 3 records in 3 days

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 3: Marvel’s newest release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has been killing it in India. With this Spider-Man movie breaking records, fans are loving the new direction their favourite superhero is going in. Fans will get to see actor Tom Holland back on their screens to play the neighbourhood-friendly Spider-Man in this movie.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth instalment of Marvel’s Spidey universe. The story of Spider-Man is set four years ahead of the last movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Let’s dive in to see the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office for day 3 here.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 3

The one movie which has been dominating theatres right now has to be Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This Marvel movie continues its strong run at the Indian box office, delivering an extraordinary performance on day 3. The Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office for day 3 is estimated at Rs 66.75 crore net across 17,703 shows in India on Saturday. Day 3 of this movie saw a strong 35.3% growth from its Friday collection of Rs 49.35 crore. This weekend surge brought its total India net collections to Rs 176.70 crore and total India gross collections to Rs 211.27 crore.

The film has swiftly crossed major milestones throughout its theatrical run in the country. It effortlessly surpassed the Rs 50 crore net mark on Day 1 with a net collection of Rs 60.60 crore, crossed the Rs 100 crore net mark on Day 2 with a total of Rs 109.95 crore, and officially crossed the Rs 150 crore net milestone on Day 3.

Across the country, the film maintained solid momentum with an overall occupancy rate of 77.0% on Day 3, driven by major urban centres like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad across both English and Hindi formats. With total domestic net figures crossing the coveted Rs 150 crore mark to reach Rs 176.70 crore in just three days, the grand total gross in India now comfortably stands at Rs 211.27 crore. This has now laid the groundwork for a historic opening weekend for this Marvel movie.

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About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, you will get to see a new era of Spider-Man. This movie takes place four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, making it 2028. The world has forgotten Peter Parker, and everything around him keeps changing. Watch this movie to find out how Peter is able to take on new challenges while everything around him keeps changing as well.

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