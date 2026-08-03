Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 4: Tom Holland's film EYES $1 billion milestone worldwide

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day records the second-biggest global opening weekend ever with $927 million worldwide, surpassing Avengers: Infinity War and eyeing the $2 billion milestone.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 4: Tom Holland has delivered another massive box office triumph. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has recorded the second-biggest global opening weekend in cinema history, proving that Marvel's favourite web-slinger remains one of the biggest draws at the worldwide box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day global box office collection

According to figures reported by Variety, the film has collected an astonishing $927 million worldwide in its opening weekend, trailing only Avengers: Endgame, which debuted with $1.2 billion globally in 2019. The latest Spider-Man adventure has also overtaken Avengers: Infinity War, whose $640 million opening weekend previously ranked third.

A strong international performance powered the film's global debut. Of its total earnings, $572 million came from 66 overseas markets, while the domestic market contributed $355 million, highlighting Spider-Man's enduring global popularity.

China serves as the biggest international market

China emerged as the biggest international market, contributing $121 million during the opening weekend. The United Kingdom followed with $49 million, while Mexico added $38.3 million. Strong collections also came from France ($26.6 million), India ($31.8 million), South Korea ($25 million), Brazil ($23.8 million) and Spain ($15.6 million), with several territories registering franchise-best openings.

The film's impressive performance in China is particularly noteworthy. Hollywood releases have struggled to replicate their pre-pandemic success in the region over the past few years, but Spider-Man has once again proved to be a major exception, giving the film a significant boost in its worldwide total.

Can Spider-Man: Brand New Day cross $2 billion?

With such a record-breaking start, trade analysts are already kind of circling the question of whether Brand New Day might eventually cross the coveted $2 billion mark at the global box office. So far, only seven films in history have actually achieved that milestone, which makes it one of cinema’s most exclusive clubs.

The new film comes on the heels of the phenomenal success of Spider-Man: No Way Home; it earned almost $1.9 billion worldwide despite not getting a theatrical release in China.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Tom Holland's fourth standalone outing as Peter Parker. The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, and Mark Ruffalo in pivotal roles.

With an extraordinary first weekend already sort of in the bag, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has laid the foundation for what might end up becoming one of Marvel’s largest on-theatrical achievements.

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