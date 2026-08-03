Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 5: Tom Holland starrer holds strong on Monday, surpasses Rs 336 crore gross in India

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection for day 5 has crossed Rs 336 crore gross in India. Read ahead to know how this movie performed on its first Monday.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 5: Tom Holland starrer holds strong on Monday, surpasses Rs 336 crore gross in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 5: The movie that everyone can’t stop raving about this week has to be Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This movie is the fourth part of Marvel’s Spidey universe and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. You will get to see actor Tom Holland return to reprise his role as the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel sets out on a new chapter for Peter Parker. In this movie, everyone has forgotten who Peter Parker is. You will get to see a lonely Spider-Man face the new challenges that haunt New York City. Let’s dive in to see the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection for day 5 here.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection day 5

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is dominating at the Indian box office as it continues its theatrical run into its fifth day. Entering its first weekday on Monday, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection for day 5 is estimated at Rs 23.80 crore across 16,874 screenings nationwide. This steady Monday performance pushes the movie’s total domestic net earnings to Rs 281.75 crore, while its overall gross collection in India has soared to Rs 336.91 crore.

The Tom Holland-starrer has been shattering major earnings milestones since its release. It kicked off its campaign with a massive Rs 60.60 crore net on Day 1, zipped past the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 2 (Rs 109.95 crore), crossed Rs 150 crore on Day 3, breached Rs 200 crore on Day 4, and has now comfortably crossed the Rs 250 crore net milestone on Day 5.

Despite the expected weekday transition, the theatre turnout for this Marvel movie remained strong with an overall occupancy rate of 50.1% across the country on Monday. The film’s momentum was largely driven by key metro centres in both English and Hindi formats, with English shows generating Rs 7.85 crore net and Hindi dubs bringing in Rs 5.69 crore net. Currently at a domestic gross of Rs 336.91 crore in just five days, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for a historic first-week total in India.

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