Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection Day 6: Tom Holland’s Marvel movie STORMS PAST Rs 350 crore gross in India

Discover the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection for day 6 here to see how this Tom Holland starrer crossed Rs 350 crore gross in India. Read ahead to know how this Marvel movie has been doing in Indian theatres.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection Day 6: Tom Holland’s Marvel movie STORMS PAST Rs 350 crore gross in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection Day 6: Your neighbourhood-friendly Spider-Man is back for a new Marvel movie. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has recently hit theatres and has been winning hearts in India. With the movie still a day away from completing its first week in cinemas, it has already surpassed Rs 350 crore gross in India. Let’s dive in to see the Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection for day 6 here.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 6

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its unstoppable run at the Indian box office as it completes six days in theatres. Continuing its strong theatrical momentum on Tuesday, the film’s Day 6 domestic net collection is estimated at Rs 15.26 crore across 15,985 screenings nationwide. This steady weekday performance brings the movie’s domestic net earnings to Rs 297.01 crore, while its total gross collection in India has reached Rs 354.91 crore.

The Tom Holland-led blockbuster has been breaking major box office benchmarks since its opening day. It launched its campaign with a massive Rs 60.60 crore net on Day 1, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 2 (Rs 109.95 crore total), surpassed Rs 150 crore on Day 3 (Rs 180.20 crore total), stormed past Rs 250 crore on Day 4 (Rs 257.95 crore total), and comfortably crossed the Rs 280 crore net threshold on Day 5, now nearing Rs 300 crore by Day 6.

Despite standard weekday drop-offs, viewer turnout for the Marvel release remained solid with a national occupancy rate of 47.9% on Tuesday. Business was largely driven by key urban markets across both English and Hindi formats, with English screenings accounting for Rs 8.08 crore net and Hindi dubbed versions contributing Rs 6.06 crore net. Sitting at an Indian gross of Rs 354.91 crore in just six days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on course to post a landmark first-week collection in India.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Check out the day-wise box office collection for Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s net collection in India. For the Spider-Man: Brand New Day net collection, this MCU movie’s total is Rs 297.01 crore.

Day 1 (1st Thursday) - Rs 60.60 crore

Day 2 (1st Friday) - Rs 49.35 crore

Day 3 (1st Saturday) - Rs 70.25 crore

Day 4 (1st Sunday) - Rs 77.75 crore

Day 5 (1st Monday) - Rs 23.80 crore

Day 6 (1st Tuesday) - Rs 15.26 crore

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