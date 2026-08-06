Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 7: Tom Holland's MCU blockbuster crosses Rs 318 crore in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection Day 7: Tom Holland's MCU blockbuster earns Rs 15.20 crore on its first Wednesday, takes India net to Rs 318.45 crore, while crossing $1.1 billion worldwide to become 2026's highest-grossing film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 7: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to enjoy a strong run at the Indian box office. Although collections saw the expected weekday dip, the Marvel superhero film is still pulling in impressive numbers and remains the top choice for moviegoers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 7

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned Rs 15.20 crore net in India on its first Wednesday (Day 7), a 29.3% drop from Tuesday’s Rs 21.50 crore. The film was screened across 16,725 shows nationwide.

With this, the movie’s total India net collection has reached Rs 318.45 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 380.78 crore.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day worldwide collection

The film has also been setting records globally. In just six days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed the $1.1 billion mark worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of 2026 so far.

Following its historic opening weekend, the directors of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, the Russo Brothers, congratulated the entire team behind the film. Sharing a message on social media, they wrote: “Huge congratulations to Destin, Tom, Zendaya, Jacob, Jon, Mark, Sadie, Florence, Michael, Marisa, producers Kevin, Amy, Avi, and Rachel, and the entire Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast and crew on making domestic box office opening weekend history. The gauntlet has been passed.”

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth standalone Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The story follows Peter Parker after the events of No Way Home, where the world has forgotten his identity. Now living a lonely life as Spider-Man, Peter faces a dangerous new threat that pushes him into one of his toughest battles yet.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Sadie Sink, Florence Pugh, Michael Mando and Marisa Tomei in key roles. Despite the usual midweek slowdown, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to post strong numbers at the Indian box office. With its first week almost complete and positive word of mouth still working in its favour, all eyes are now on how much further the superhero blockbuster can go during its theatrical run.

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