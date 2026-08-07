Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection day 8: Tom Holland's blockbuster continues STRONG run in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 8: Tom Holland's Marvel blockbuster earns Rs 14 crore despite a weekday dip, taking its India gross close to Rs 400 crore as it continues its dominant run in theatres.

Spider Man Brand New Day Box OfficeCollection

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 8: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to dominate the Indian box office. Despite the usual weekday slowdown, the Marvel superhero film is still drawing strong footfalls and remains the top choice among moviegoers.

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 8

On Day 8 (Thursday), the film earned an estimated Rs 14 crore India net, according to early trade reports. It was screened across 16,447 shows nationwide. With this, the film’s India net collection has reached around Rs 332.45 crore, while its India gross stands at approximately Rs 399.97 crore.

Although collections dipped from the previous day — as expected during weekdays — the film continues to post remarkable numbers. It had earned around Rs 17 crore on Wednesday and Rs 21.75 crore on Tuesday, showing a gradual but normal decline after its massive opening week.

Spider-Man remains the biggest draw in theatres

The superhero blockbuster has emerged as one of the biggest Hollywood successes of the year in India. Its strong performance has overshadowed several new releases, with films like Jana Nayagan, Dhamaal 4 and The Bose Files facing stiff competition at the box office.

Trade analysts expect collections to pick up once again over the weekend as positive word of mouth continues to drive audiences to theatres.

About Spider-Man: Bran New Day

Set after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film follows Peter Parker as he struggles with a world that no longer remembers his identity. Living a lonely life, he crosses paths with Sarah, a young woman searching for her missing sister.

As Peter investigates, he kind of stumbles on this dangerous conspiracy tied to illegal experiments, and there’s also a powerful new foe that can mess with minds. Once he figures it out, everything sort of clicks into place for what is probably one of Spider-Man’s hardest fights yet.

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