Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection Day 9: Tom Holland and Zendaya’s movie crosses Rs 400 crore gross in India

Explore the Spider-Man Brand: New Day box office collection for day 9 here to know how much this Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer earned. Read ahead to know how much this movie has earned after crossing Rs 400 crore gross in India.

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office collection Day 9: Tom Holland and Zendaya’s movie crosses Rs 400 crore gross in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office collection Day 9: The one movie that no one can stop talking about right now is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This movie is Marvel’s fourth instalment of the Spider-Man franchise. You will get to see Tom Holland and Zendaya be back to reprise their roles for this movie.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently in the second week of its theatrical run and has crossed Rs 400 crore gross in India box office collections. This movie is set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Let’s dive in to see the Spider-Man Brand: New Day box office collection for day 9 here.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 9

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its powerful run at the Indian box office as it enters its ninth day in theatres. Kickstarting its second weekend on Friday, the film's Day 9 box office collection is estimated at Rs 14.50 crore across 13,544 screenings nationwide. Showing a 1.8% uptick from Thursday, this solid Friday performance pushes the movie’s total domestic net earnings to Rs 349.25 crore, while its cumulative gross collection in India has reached Rs 417.63 crore.

The Tom Holland starrer has been breaking major financial records since day one. It opened with a massive Rs 60.60 crore net on Day 1, zipped past Rs 100 crore on Day 2 (Rs 109.95 crore), crossed Rs 150 crore on Day 3, breached Rs 200 crore on Day 4, topped Rs 300 crore in Week 1 (Rs 334.75 crore), and has now comfortably crossed the Rs 340 crore net milestone on Day 9.

Heading into its second weekend, audience turnout for the Marvel spectacle remained robust across the country. The film’s momentum was largely driven by key metro centres across formats, with English screenings bringing in Rs 8.75 crore net and Hindi dubbed versions contributing Rs 4.75 crore net. Standing at a domestic gross of Rs 417.63 crore in just nine days, Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains on course for a historic theatrical run in India.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Day-Wise Box Office Collection

With this Marvel movie now in its second week, take a look at the Spider-Man Brand New Day day-wise box office collection below:

Day 1 (1st Thursday) – Rs 60.60 crore

Day 2 (1st Friday) – Rs 49.35 crore

Day 3 (1st Saturday) – Rs 70.25 crore

Day 4 (1st Sunday) – Rs 77.75 crore

Day 5 (1st Monday) – Rs 23.80 crore

Day 6 (1st Tuesday) – Rs 21.75 crore

Day 7 (1st Wednesday) – Rs 17.00 crore

Day 8 (2nd Thursday) – Rs 14.25 crore

Day 9 (2nd Friday) – Rs 14.50 crore

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