Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection day 1 prediction and budget: The numbers of the Tom Holland starrer will drive you insane [EXCLUSIVE]

Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to challenge the opening day collection of Sooryavanshi at the box office. However, are Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame's records also in danger of being broken? Read on to find out...