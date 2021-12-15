Spider-Man: No Way Home is the only movie across everybody's lips over the past couple of weeks. The trailer and other promotional material has created a gargantuan impact on the masses the world over, so much so that the trade across film industries both in India and every international market is finally celebrating for a box office opening of epic proportions in every territory of the globe after the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the face of theatrical business. In fact, some are even predicting day 1 and opening weekend collections at par with those of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Also Read - Before Spider-Man: No Way Home hits the big screens, a look at all the previous Spider-Man movies rated from worst to best

To put things in perspective just from a desi standpoint, shows in India are beginning as early as 4 am at more than a few prime multiplexes while as many as one lakh plus tickets at PVR chains all over the country and one and a half lakh plus tickets at INOX chains all over the country have already been sold. Reasserting those insane pre-booking levels, several shows are already going housefull over the next 3 to 4 days prior to the Spider-Man No Way Home having released. It hits cinema halls across India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on Thursday, 16th December. Also Read - Box office report 2021: Sooryavanshi, Annaatthe and more - 5 films have left a STRONG mark at the ticket window

So, what does this crazy booking and an extended 4-day weekend mean for the box office opening of the new Spider-Man movie? BollywoodLife has exclusively learned from renowned film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi that the Tom Holland and starrer could collect anywhere upward of Rs. 20 crore nett on day one as a bare minimum, and could easily challenge 's opening of Rs. 26.29 crore nett, despite releasing on half the number of screen due to the norm of Hollywood movies only playing at screens equipped with a DCI projector. Also Read - BREAKING! Move over Golmaal 5, Singham 3; Rohit Shetty opens up on the sequels to Bol Bachchan, All the Best [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

However, the first day collection of Avengers: Infinity War (Rs. 31.30 crore nett) and the opening day of Avengers: Endgame (Rs. 53.10 crore nett) might be out of the reach, especially considering the post-COVID19 time and the fact that theatres in Maharashtra (the major market for movie business), are still operating at 40% occupancy. Coming to the budget, Spider-Man - No Way Home cost $200 million to produce, with additional marketing costs of $30-40 million. All things considered, a box office storm awaits tomorrow.