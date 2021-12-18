Spider-Man: No Way Home continues hit it out of the park at the box office. After collecting a phenomenal Rs. 33.28 crore nett on its opening day (all versions – English, Hindi, Tamil Telugu), the Tom Holland and starrer has posted equally strong numbers on day 2, Friday, a normal working day, with Rs. 21.14 crore nett – a dip of just 33%, which is exceptional, considering the insane hype for the movie, which would have made Spider-Man No Way Home extremely front-loaded to begin with. The day 1 collection had already steered the new Spiderman movie ahead of Avengers: Infinity War as the second-biggest Hollywood opener of all time in India, and it has now zipped past the 50-crore mark in 2 days flat, eyeing a century in its opening weekend itself. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 1: Allu Arjun records his BIGGEST worldwide opening; India's 2nd highest global opener of 2021

Check out the day-wise box-office collection of Spider-Man: No Way Home below:

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹33.28 crore nett

Day 2 (Friday): ₹21.14 crore nett

Total (2 days): ₹54.42 crore nett

The Nizam and Andhra Pradesh circuit had set an opening-day record for a Hollywood movie in India, where Spiderman - No Way Home beat the day 1 collection of even Avengers: Endgame for those territories. However, this circuit has been the worst hit on day 2, on account of the release of 's Pushpa. Mumbai, Delhi and UP saw regular drops, especially after factoring in the humongous opening.

The MCU tentpole will again see collections pick up across all Hindi circuits over Saturday and Sunday while Nizam and Andhra should also see a small spike over the weekend the Pushpa angle notwithstanding. If all goes as per the trend, which it should, then there's no reason why Spider Man No Way Home shouldn't cross the 100-crore mark in its extended 4-day opening weekend itself, setting it well on course to surpass as highest grossing film in India for the current year.