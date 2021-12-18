Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection day 2: Tom Holland starrer swings past 50-crore mark in 2 days flat; eyes a century over weekend

The Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has posted very strong numbers again on day 2, Friday, a normal working day, with a dip of just 33%, which is exceptional, considering the insane hype for the movie, which would have made Spider-Man No Way Home extremely front-loaded to begin with.