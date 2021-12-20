Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to hit it out of the park at the box office. After collecting a phenomenal Rs. 33.28 crore nett on its opening day (all versions – English, Hindi, Tamil Telugu), the Tom Holland and starrer posted equally strong numbers on day 2, Friday, a normal working day, with Rs. 21.14 crore nett – a dip of just 33%, which was exceptional, considering the insane hype for the movie, which would have made Spider-Man No Way Home extremely front-loaded to begin with. Then the new Spider-Man movie