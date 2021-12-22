There’s no stopping for Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Indian box office. The movie took a bumper opening on and day one (Thursday) collected Rs. 32.67 crore. In its first weekend (four days), the movie collected Rs. 108.37 crore. Well, after such a great response over the weekend, it was expected that the film will continue to rule at the ticket windows on the weekdays as well. The movie on Monday collected Rs. 12.10 crore and on Tuesday it collected Rs. 10.40 crore taking the six days total to Rs. 130.87 crore. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS takes over Twitter after latest photoshoots, Spider-Man No Way Home shatters box-office records, Harry Potter Return To HOGWARTS trailer is out and more

Check out the day-wise box-office collection of Spider-Man: No Way Home in India below…

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs. 32.67 crore

Day 2 (Friday): Rs. 20.37 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs. 26.10 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs. 29.23 crore

Day 5 (Monday): Rs. 12.10 crore

Day 6 (Tuesday): Rs. 10.40 crore

Total (6 days): Rs. 130.87 crore Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 4: Allu Arjun starrer edges toward 200 crore; third highest worldwide gross after Spider-Man for December

It looks like in week one (8 days), Spider-Man: No Way Home will collect around Rs. 150 crore at the Indian box office. Also Read - Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection day 5: Tom Holland starrer posts terrific Monday hold; set to emerge as 2021's first blockbuster

Marvel movies have always done great business at the box office in India, so it is not surprising to see the box office collection of Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, the surprising part is that the Indian audiences have not given such a great response to any Bollywood film (except Sooryavanshi) that has been released during the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

A few days ago, Tom Holland had shared a picture from the premiere night, and the actor captioned it as, “I can’t believe we actually did it. Sharing the screen and my life with these incredible people has been nothing short of life changing. This movie is a labour of love a celebrates three generations of cinema. It truly is a dream come true and I’m forever grateful for all the love and support we’ve received over the years. We love you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Enjoy the movie. P.S. Bring tissues!”