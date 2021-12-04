Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap released yesterday in theatres. The movie is directed by Milan Luthria and also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role. Tadap was expected to take an average start at the box office, but surprisingly, the film has taken a good start at the ticket window. Also Read - Tadap: Suniel Shetty pens an emotional note for son Ahan for his debut film; says, 'People are true if you are'

According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh's tweet, Tadap has collected Rs. 4.05 crore at the box office on day one. He tweeted, "#Tadap springs a BIGGG SURPRISE... 1656 screens, 50% occupancy in largest market [#Maharashtra], yet posts SOLID TOTAL on Day 1… Eclipses biz of all #Hindi films… Target audience - youth - contribute to energetic footfalls... All eyes on Day 2… Fri ₹ 4.05 cr. #India biz.."

Looking at the current scenario of the pandemic, the film's collection is really good. Tadap has surpassed the first-day collection of many biggies that have been released in pandemic like BellBottom (Rs 2.75 crore), Bunty Aur Babli 2 (Rs. 2.60 crore), and Satyameva Jayate 2 (Rs. 3.60 crore).

Tadap has received mixed reviews, but Ahan’s performance has impressed everyone. It’s a remake of the Telugu hit film RX100, and in the past, it has been proved many times that Hindi film audiences like to watch remakes of the South films. If Tadap grows well today and tomorrow, we can expect that the film will collect around Rs. 15 crore in its first weekend, and that will surely be a good collection.

The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and after Tiger Shroff (Heropanti), the filmmaker has now successfully launched Ahan Shetty.

Not just Ahan, but the audience is also appreciating Tara’s act in the film especially in the second half. While Ahan currently doesn’t have any film lined up after Tadap, Tara will be seen in movies like Ek Villain Returns and Heropanti 2.