Tadap box office collection day 3: Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer witnesses an IMPRESSIVE opening weekend for a debutant film

The first weekend collection of Tadap at the box office is solid as it is, but when you factor in that it's headlined by a debutant, Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty, costarring another newcomer like Tara Sutaria, the numbers look all the more impressive