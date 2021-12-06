Tadap has posted a solid opening weekend collection at the box office. The numbers are good by any standard, especially considering that it's still 50% occupancy in Maharashtra and Kerala and some people are still not venturing out to theatres due to the scare of the new COVID-19 variant. However, when you factor in that Tadap is headlined by a debutant, Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty, costarring another newcomer like Tara Sutaria, the first weekend box office collection looks all the more impressive, especially with the usual negativity still being spread across social media on nepotism with people who neither understand it nor have got anything better to do.

The Milan Luthria directorial, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE Movies) had scored the best in UP, Bihar, MP and Gujarat while territories like Delhi, Punjab Kolkata and Bangalore have slightly under-performed. On the other hand, business in Maharashtra, Nizam and Andhra Pradesh is steady. The collections could've been better in the latter two markets, particularly with the pull Suniel Shetty has always exhibited there, but it's still good enough, given that a big Telugu movie has also opened in those areas.

Check out the first weekend box office collection of Tadap below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹4.05 cr nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹4.12 cr nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹5.35 cr nett

Total (1st weekend): ₹13.52 cr nett