Tadap box office collection day 4: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria starrer exhibits steady Monday hold but needs minimal drops over week 1 to enter profit zone

Tadap, directed by Milan Luthria, written by Rajat Arora, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala has scored the best in UP, Bihar, MP and Gujarat while territories like Delhi, Punjab Kolkata and Bangalore have slightly under-performed. On the other hand, business in Maharashtra, Nizam and Andhra Pradesh is steady.