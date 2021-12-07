After, posting a solid opening weekend collection at the box office, it was important for Tadap to hold well on its first Monday, which it has done. Admittedly, a slightly better hold would've worked wonder for the Milan Luthria film, but a drop of around 50% from its opening day, Friday, is still a promising number and bodes well for the future if Tadap can exhibit no more than minimal drops over the rest of week 1. When you factor in that the movie is headlined by a debutant, 's son, , costarring another newcomer like Tara Sutaria, the Monday hold and first weekend collection look even better. Also Read - Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal Wedding food menu leaked; Veggies and fruits from ABROAD high in demand at the GRAND shaadi

Tadap, directed by , written by , and produced by 's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE Movies) has scored the best in UP, Bihar, MP and Gujarat while territories like Delhi, Punjab Kolkata and Bangalore have slightly under-performed. On the other hand, business in Maharashtra, Nizam and Andhra Pradesh is steady. The collections could've been better in the latter two markets, particularly with the pull Suniel Shetty has always exhibited there, but it's still good enough, given that a big Telugu movie has also opened in those areas.

Check out the box office collection of Tadap till date...

Day 1 (Friday): ₹4.05 cr nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹4.12 cr nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹5.35 cr nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹2.25 cr nett

Total (1st weekend): ₹1577 cr nett

First , and 's , then and 's Antim - the Final Truth, and now Tadap. It's truly 'back to cinemas' for Bollywood.