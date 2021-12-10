Tadap box office collection week 1: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria starrer enjoys strong hold; jumps in 2nd weekend will push it into the safe zone

When you factor in that Tadap is headlined by a debutant, Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty, costarring another newcomer like Tara Sutaria, the hold looks even better. If it manages good jumps over its second Saturday and Sunday, then it'll enter the safe zone at the box office.