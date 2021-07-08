Tanhaji, Golmaal Again and more: 5 times Ajay Devgn proved he is the ultimate box office 'Clash King'

The of Bollywood, is one of the rarest actors, who has been delivering back-to-back hits at the box office in recent times. While his 100th film Tanhaji turned out to be highest grosser of all-time, the versatile star has showed his box office power by emerging victorious multiple times despite his films clashing with biggies at the box office. So, here's the list of films, which prove that Ajay Devgn is the ultimate box office 'Clash King'. Also Read - From Jibraan Khan to Hansika Motwani: JAW-DROPPING transformations of child actors from Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and other Bollywood celebs' movies – view pics

Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn's last release, Tanhaji, which was his 100th film, turned out be his biggest hit by collecting over Rs 280 crore at the box office. While the film continues to garner love from fans it had clashed with 's at the ticket windows and had performed much stronger than the directorial at the box office.

Golmaal Again

The comic caper had clashed with and Zaira Wasim's at the box office. While Mr Perfectionist film collected over Rs 75 crore at the domestic market, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's film collected over Rs 200 crore in its theatrical run.

The third installment of the franchise had clashed with and 's at the box office. While the latter failed at the ticket windows, Ajay Devgn's film entered the Rs 100 crore at the domestic market.

All The Best

The Rohit Shetty directorial had locked horns with 's Main Aur Mrs Khanna and Akshay Kumar's Blue at the box office and earned more than both the films at the ticket windows. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also featured , and in key roles.

Golmaal Returns

The multi-starrer film arrived along with and 's Fashion at the box office. While the directorial performed well at the box office, it was Golmaal Returns, who emerged victorious in this clash.