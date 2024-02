The film, which is coming this weekend on the big screen is Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. It stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The movie is a rom-com where a young man falls in love with a robot. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been quite well-received with its trailers and promos. The fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been liked immensely. Even the songs have got a good response. This is the first time that the two stars have come together for a project. We spoke to a couple of trade experts to know what they feel about the first day prediction of the movie... Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor mimics Virat Kohli; fans react 'Please keep making these videos'

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to take a decent start

Bollywood Life spoke to trade analyst Sumit Kadel. He told us, "The film should take an opening somewhere between Rs 6 to 8 crores. This is a multiplex movie. If the word of mouth is great, it can make Rs 25 to 30 crores over the weekend. Then, if we look at a steady first week, then it can be Rs 45 to 50 crores." Given that the film is made on a moderate budget, even if it makes a lifetime of Rs 70 crores at the box office, it will be a win for the producers. The songs are also nice and romantic." Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office prediction: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon movie to register a double digit day 1

Big bets on fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon

The premise of the film has also caught on with the viewers. Trade expert Rohit Jaiswal said, "The movie has the advantage of the Valentine's Day weekend. The theme of the robot falling for a common man is a novel one. But we must understand that post-pandemic box office is unpredictable. We saw what happened with Fighter. I would say that it will take opening of Rs 6-8 crores. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are looking like a gorgeous pair. She is looking super glamorous."

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Maddock Films.