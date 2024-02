Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s romantic sci-fi film has been winning hearts and how. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been released and on day one the film has minted good numbers worldwide at Rs 14.04 cr. This is the highest collection so far in this genre. Shahid and Kriti's chemistry has bowled over the audience not only in India but overseas as well. The film is expected to see stupendous growth on day 2 and there is 60 percent of growth witnessed on the Saturday morning shows. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opees to 7.02 crore nett in India. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 2 early estimates: Rave reviews and terrific word-of-mouth to boost the sci-fi rom-com

#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya opens on expected lines on Day 1… The numbers witnessed momentum post noon onwards, especially at key metros… Urban centres take lead… Day 2 [Sat] should witness growth, with national chains taking the biz forward… Fri ₹ 7.02 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/A3aWMc29Yk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 10, 2024

It's raining love worldwide for Aryan, SIFRA and their classic Indian family! ??✨ Book your tickets right away. ? - https://t.co/rIkjcc49Kp#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is here to entertain families, now in cinemas! pic.twitter.com/Z4HhF4HCd5 — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) February 10, 2024

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor have been winning parties for their stellar performance and the audiences are raving about how good they are in the film. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya leaked online: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film latest victim of piracy

#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya MUST WATCH film for Urban audience???

If you want to know what comedy is with a little tadka of Science, this film is for you ???

Enjoy with your whole family guys ?❤

No vulgarity, only entertainment??#TBMAUJ #ShahidKapoor #KritiSanon… pic.twitter.com/4Sfw3tthQs — Salman Holic ?(BB Salaar ?) (@Bakra_Insaan) February 10, 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is an unusual love story been a human and a female robot. The fans loved this unique concept as it is after a long time there is a such light hearted comedy film that has been made and hence it is hitting the right chord. The pairing of Shahid and Kriti are too getting thumbs up from the audience and this hit Jodi deserves all the love. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's film is programmed to be the perfect breezy entertainer

