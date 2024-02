Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been winning hearts and how. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's chemistry is being loved by fans and on the 10th day of the release the movie has made 100 crore overseas. The overall collection of the film is 107.86 crore. While in India Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has made 62.06 crore and on the 10th day the film earned rupees 6.21 crore. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have made these numbers with good word of mouth and the lifetime collection of the film is predicted to be around 125 -150 crore worldwide. Also Read - Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar sangeet pictures go viral; netizens wonder why she's getting married at home

