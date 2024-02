Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been trending all day on social media. The general public is loving the sci-fi rom-com starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film made over Rs 6.5 crores on day one at the box office. It is a very good start. The chemistry, music, comedy and emotions have all come together in this hatke rom-com directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has also got rave reviews from all critics. BollywoodLife also gave four stars to the film. It is one of the rare films to ace the romantic comedy genre of late.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office day 2 early estimate

The movie is being liked by families and general audience. The advance booking sales for day two are better than that of day one. Many feel it will grow with the word of mouth. Kriti Sanon has done a fabulous job as Sifra, the almost human robot who steals the heart of Aryan Agnihotri, a Robotics engineer.

#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya Day 2 India advance sales ?PIC / National chains - 41K tix

?All India - 83K tickets

?India adv Gross- ₹1.9 crore Better bookings than Day 1?#ShahidKapoor #KritiSanon #TBMAUJ pic.twitter.com/dTzmPIe7NT — Box Office Pan India (@Box_OfficeTrack) February 9, 2024

It is trending better than Lal Salaam, Eagle, Fighter and other movies at the box office. Kids are also liking it as it has reminded them of the much-loved sitcom Small Wonder. It is doing far better than Lal Salaam. Experts are hopeful it will touch double-digits on Sunday. The movie should make close to Rs 8 crores on Saturday.

Watch the trailer video of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya



Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is made on a moderate budget. The film will be a hit if it manages Rs 70 to 80 crore in its lifetime. Dimple Kapadia, Ashish Verma, Rakesh Bedi and Dharmendra are also very good in the film.