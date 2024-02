Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon witnessed a massive jump on its first Saturday. The film has been winning hearts and due to good word of mouth, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has made 9.5 crore on day 2 of its release. The film has is far collection of around 17 crore in India and is expected to cross Rs 25 crore in its first weekend. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is an unusual love story and this is being loved by the audience and fans. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: National Award winner Kriti Sanon once again proves there's nothing she cannot pull off

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is going to have a good pick in Valentine’s week as it’s a love story and the young crowd has been attracted to the film already. As per Sacnilk, the film has minted a 9.5 crore net, and this massive jump from the day 1 collection shows that the audiences have given a green signal to the film. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya breaks the records set by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?

?? #TBMAUJ Day 2 MASSIVE??#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya showing MASSIVE GROWTH at the box office today on Day 2 ?? Jump is almost 60% Jump Compare to Yesterday ?? Day 1 - 6.8 cr

Day 2 - 1⃣0⃣ cr+ ** (Est) #ShahidKapoor #KritiSanon#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya… pic.twitter.com/WxSg1jAkaP — Salman Holic ?(BB Salaar ?) (@Bakra_Insaan) February 10, 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisha Uljha Jiya is also a family drama apart from being touted as a love story. Veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra too have done fabulous work and they are showing age is just a number for them. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s sci fi film mints 14.04 cr; to see stupendous growth ahead

Kriti Sanon once again proved her mettle as an actress as she has owned the screen as SIFRA. It is the first time she is seen sharing space with Shahid Kapoor and the actress nailed it and how. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife Kriti revealed how she and Shahid Kapoor were supposed to work 8 years ago, but it didn't happen. And she was glad that it didn't turn out as today she is a more secure and confident day actor compared to 8 years back. And the screen says it all.

