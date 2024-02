Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released on February 9 and it has turned out to be a box office success so far. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's pairing has worked really well for the film. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya directed by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah is a story of a young man falling in love with a robot. The story has managed to entertain the masses and effects of the same are seen on its box office numbers. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has done good business at the box office in the first three days. Not just in India, even overseas the film has performed well. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2024: Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay, Article 370 and more Bollywood releases to watch out for

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor has all the reasons to rejoice

As per the latest updates, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has become the biggest overseas opener for Shahid Kapoor. So far, it has managed to mint around USD 2.4 million, marking highest overseas weekend collection for Shahid Kapoor. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has already surpassed the numbers of his film Kabir Singh that was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shahid Kapoor is one of the leading stars of Bollywood and holds a great star power. His connection with the fans has worked wonders for the film. Plus, Kriti Sanon and her performance as Sifra has received rave reviews from critics as well as fans. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya served as a complete package of a family entertainer for the fans. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film sees a massive jump; earns 20.02 crore

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya India box office collection report

Talking about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's India collection, the movie made around Rs 11.59 crore on its third day, i.e., Sunday. On the second day, the movie collected Rs 10.5 crore. The first day collection of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was Rs 7.02 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 29.11 crore by the end of first weekend. The film showcased excellent growth over the second and third day.